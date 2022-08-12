Well, this is one hell of a new music Friday isn’t it? These days, we’re gifted with so much music each week to the point it is overwhelming — in a pleasant way, of course! Megan Thee Stallion is a breath of fresh air in the industry and her rise to stardom is simply amazing. Coming on the scene with such poise and hunger allowed Meg to be where she is today, and she won’t pump the brakes any time soon. Any time the hottie CEO drops new music, it is a big deal. Today (Aug 12) is no different as the “Pressurelicious” rapper drops off her highly anticipated sophomore album Traumazine.

From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

Earlier yesterday, there was a bit of heat on social media when Meg’s former label head suggested that the Houston rapper was using “label problems” as a marketing strategy to promote her last album with 1501 Certified Ent. Meg followed up with a series of tweets of her own to give some clarity on the claim, stating that 1501’s CEO, Carl, is just upset he can’t make any more money off of her name. “All of a sudden talking bout let me help promote… b**ch where you been with the MONEY to promote for the last few YEARS how tf a dumb a** IG story gone help me…,” she said.

Equipped with 18 records, Traumazine includes features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Future, Rico Nasty and more! While Megan Thee Stallion finally puts her past behind her, the new album Traumazine has arrived right on time as we near the conclusion of summer time. Check it out now!