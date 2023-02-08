Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

It’s been hard to escape the news that on Sunday (Feb. 5), Beyoncé became the most decorated award recipient in the Recording Academy’s history. That evening, the Houston native took home four trophies for her work on her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, making her a 32-time award-winning Grammy artist.

The “COZY” songstress previously showed off a few of her wins on Instagram. “We won [three], y’all! To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty!” she wrote on the social networking app. She noted that “‘PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA’ is [her] favorite song on [the album] most days,” although “it’s hard to pick.” She also thanked “all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions!” Some Grammys are issued in a non-televised pre-awards ceremony, so it’s possible the photos were taken prior to the big night ending — because that evening, Beyoncé won in four categories. Today (Feb. 8), she shared an updated video featuring all of the coveted trophies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

In the clip, Beyoncé used her latest song, “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix),” as the soundtrack to showcase the history-making night. While smiling from ear to ear, the “CHURCH GIRL” laid in a bed with all four Grammys. She showed footage of herself on stage accepting the Best Dance/Electronic Recording award and gave a glimpse of the celebrations that followed. In one part of the video, she shared a dance with her husband, JAY-Z. Other segments included Bey partying with the extraordinary women in her life; her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Destiny’s Child group member Kelly Rowland.

Today, she also shared content for an upcoming Ivy Park release. “My favorite drop to date. Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available Feb. 9, 2023,” she wrote on Instagram with several photos of herself wearing the new gear. According to Forbes, Beyoncé’s athleisure wear line brought in almost $40 million in sales last year. The publication added that she earns $20 million a year from the deal.

Check out some of Beyoncé’s looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

