Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Beyoncé has made history at the 2023 Grammys tonight (Feb. 5). The Houston-born singer is now the Recording Academy’s most decorated award recipient.

Prior to this evening, Beyoncé tied with music icon Quincy Jones for earning 28 of the coveted awards. The “Church Girl” also previously shared an amazing feat with her husband, JAY-Z — the “Drunk In Love” hitmakers garnered 88 nominations, the most of any artist in the event’s history. For tonight, the “COZY” songstress was nominated in nine categories, including Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” which she won a Grammy for just hours before tonight’s ceremony commenced. She also took home the gold for her 2022 hit single “BREAK MY SOUL” in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category ahead of the telecast.

Big Freedia, who is featured on the popular track, spoke with Billboard on the Grammys’ red carpet about working with the entertainer. “I am grateful for Beyoncé and for the moment that the song has. It is an iconic song, and she’s an iconic artist, and I’m forever grateful to be a part [of it],” the New Orleans native shared with the outlet. The two previously collaborated in 2016 for the song “Formation,” which appeared on Bey’s album Lemonade. During the televised program, Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” won Best R&B Song. Niles Rodgers accepted on her behalf as show host Trevor Noah told viewers she was on her way to the venue but stuck in Los Angeles traffic. Once she arrived, Noah placed one of her awards at a table where she sat beside her husband. 

In an emotional acceptance speech for her Grammy in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category, the history-making Grammy winner said, “I wanna thank God for protecting me.” She also thanked her Uncle Johhny, who she heavily credited on her latest studio album. Although he passed away, she noted he was there “in spirit.” Before leaving the stage, Beyoncé also thanked the Academy for creating the genre for which she won the award.

On Feb. 1, Beyoncé made a surprise announcement for her “Renaissance World Tour” in honor of her seventh studio album. By Feb. 2, Live Nation released a statement saying the demand for tickets exceeded the supply by 800 percent, thus prompting additional dates to be added in several major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston.

