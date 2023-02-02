Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.02.2023

The demand for tickets to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has been so astounding that the Houston native has graciously added more dates to accommodate her fans’ requests. The world tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden and will make stops across the globe in places such as London, Amsterdam, Miami and New York.

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Feb. 1), Beyoncé started the month off with a bang by giving a surprise announcement. The “Cuff It” singer revealed she would be hitting the road for a tour in her seventh studio album’s name. In true BeyHive fashion, fans swarmed the songstress’ website in droves, so much so there were technical difficulties when it came to registering for tickets. According to an article published by Billboard today (Feb. 2), fans in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and Houston will now be able to enjoy a second show. Her loyal supporters are already overjoyed by the news.

“SECOND SHOW ADDED! Due to overwhelming demand, @Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ at #SoFiStadium on Sept. 3! Register now for access to tickets through Verified Fan,” the Inglewood, California venue tweeted today. Several other official concert halls and fan pages shared similar messages through their social media accounts. A statement from Live Nation revealed the demand for tickets exceeded the supply by 800 percent. The company added that even with the extra dates, “It is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

And the demand is indeed there. Last month, Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24 million to perform for one hour at a concert in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of a luxury hotel. It appears the “Church Girl” didn’t perform any songs from her latest album, so maybe she’s saving that special treat for her upcoming tour.

