By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé broke the internet this morning (Feb. 1) when she announced her 2023 “Renaissance World Tour.”

Queen Bey will be taking her show on the road for the first time since 2018 when she did the “On The Run II Tour” with her husband JAY-Z. To say the BeyHive is thrilled about this news would be an understatement.

Many fans took it to Twitter and shared their reactions after Beyoncé revealed that she’s hitting 41 cities, beginning in May, for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

One fan made it clear that although she was at work, she wasn’t working. In fact, she tweeted that she was online trying to secure tickets and a hotel for when Beyoncé comes to her town.

A few fans are prepared to break the bank to go to the “Renaissance World Tour.” One user even suggested paying his bills with fraudulent checks so he could scrape up some coins to see the Houston native perform live.

One fan said he’s willing to sell all of his mother’s furniture on Facebook marketplace in order to grab a hold of a “Renaissance World Tour” ticket.

Another fan was irate at Roc Nation because they allowed Beyoncé to make the announcement on the same day he has to pay the rent.

Members of the BeyHive are willing to travel the distance to see Sasha Fierce, even if they have to plan a trip out of the country.

It’s pretty clear that Beyoncè has some of the most loyal fans. As soon as she announced that she is going on tour, she immediately became the trending topic across all social media. Members of the BeyHive are willing to take extreme measures for tickets; hopefully, it works out for them.

There are multiple options for tickets. Fans can register for presales through “registration groups” on LiveNation.com. They can register as a “BeyHive Verified Fan” or a general verified fan and learn more about the groups on beyonce.livenation.com. “Renaissance World Tour” is set to kick off in Europe on May 10 and end on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Renaissance World Tour” dates:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie StadionJune 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

