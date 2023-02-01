Beyoncé broke the internet this morning (Feb. 1) when she announced her 2023 “Renaissance World Tour.”

Queen Bey will be taking her show on the road for the first time since 2018 when she did the “On The Run II Tour” with her husband JAY-Z. To say the BeyHive is thrilled about this news would be an understatement.

Many fans took it to Twitter and shared their reactions after Beyoncé revealed that she’s hitting 41 cities, beginning in May, for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

One fan made it clear that although she was at work, she wasn’t working. In fact, she tweeted that she was online trying to secure tickets and a hotel for when Beyoncé comes to her town.

me at work ignoring my emails to look up hotels and tickets for Beyonce pic.twitter.com/V1jVI8XNdZ — ♐️ (@_vibewithvae) February 1, 2023

A few fans are prepared to break the bank to go to the “Renaissance World Tour.” One user even suggested paying his bills with fraudulent checks so he could scrape up some coins to see the Houston native perform live.

When I paid my mortgage, car note & insurance with fake checks, so I can buy Beyoncé tickets & the police arrest me at The Renaissance Tour! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADY4pa7tk8 — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 1, 2023

Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets,

I can only choose one. pic.twitter.com/501cuVlRxz — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) February 1, 2023

My calculating how much I’m splitting these Beyoncé tickets across AfterPay, Klarna & PayPal Pay in 4. Cause I’ma need to use all 3 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J1RWgzfMEP — Christina .  (@ItsQueenChrissy) February 1, 2023

Do I have any money for good Beyoncé tickets? No. But I will find a way pic.twitter.com/V4wLGj0Uq5 — 🕺🏾🪩 (@shOoObz) February 1, 2023

Renaissance world tour….Beyoncé can take all my money ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1S9QIZ2xyK — ..🇯🇲 (@Nadinnee00) February 1, 2023

One fan said he’s willing to sell all of his mother’s furniture on Facebook marketplace in order to grab a hold of a “Renaissance World Tour” ticket.

Me at Beyoncè Renaissance tour after secretly selling all of my mums household furniture on Facebook marketplace: pic.twitter.com/BNgmP6GoLm — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) February 1, 2023

Another fan was irate at Roc Nation because they allowed Beyoncé to make the announcement on the same day he has to pay the rent.

BEYONCÉ TICKETS THE SAME DAY AS RENT DUE? ROC NATION, YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/q2DekgLYrm — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) February 1, 2023

Members of the BeyHive are willing to travel the distance to see Sasha Fierce, even if they have to plan a trip out of the country.

If I can’t get Renaissance tour tickets for my city, best believe I will get them for any available date in another location. Even if it’s out the country. At this point, I will plan an entire vacation around this Beyoncé tour with no shame 😅🤣🐝 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 1, 2023

It’s pretty clear that Beyoncè has some of the most loyal fans. As soon as she announced that she is going on tour, she immediately became the trending topic across all social media. Members of the BeyHive are willing to take extreme measures for tickets; hopefully, it works out for them.

There are multiple options for tickets. Fans can register for presales through “registration groups” on LiveNation.com. They can register as a “BeyHive Verified Fan” or a general verified fan and learn more about the groups on beyonce.livenation.com. “Renaissance World Tour” is set to kick off in Europe on May 10 and end on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

