On Sept. 29, Yara Shahidi will premiere her very own show titled “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” exclusively on Facebook Watch. Shahidi — best known for starring on “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” — will participate in a range of activities with her celeb guests that reflect “their authentic interests outside of their fame.” The star-studded roster of appearances includes Nas, Chloe Kim, Khaby Lame, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Liza Koshy, Alton Mason, and many more, while the adventures include things like horseback riding, game night, and gymnastics.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Yara Shahidi and Keri Salter-Shahidi’s 7th Sun Productions, the forthcoming series aims to see stars in ways that fans may not be used to.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” Yara said in a statement about the show. “For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about their favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills, and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!”

“Yara Shahidi is truly an inspiring talent and her enthusiasm for honest and intimate conversations has brought this series to life,” added Mina Lefevre, Meta’s head of development and programming.

In additional exciting news, Yara recently became a Harvard University graduate earlier this year. The star began her four-year undergraduate program at Harvard, studying in the school’s social studies and African American departments back in 2017. Yara completed a 136-page thesis paper titled “I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter,” which explored the work of the Jamaican writer.