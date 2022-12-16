Yesterday (Dec. 15), Amazon Music took to social media to announce a weekend of events in partnership with Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment. “Club Renaissance” will take place on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, and — judging from the title — will celebrate the R&B icon’s seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE. Not much is known about what can be expected, as the description only invites guests to experience the genre-bending body of work “in spatial audio.” In addition, those fortunate enough to score a ticket to the now sold-out affair have to be over 21. The location will be provided to attendees on the day of.

RENAISSANCE made landfall back in July with 16 tracks and additional features from BEAM, Grace Jones, and Tems with production handled by the likes of Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Skrillex, Tricky Stewart, No I.D., Syd, P2J, Hit-Boy, Sevn Thomas, and Boi-1da. The project was both a critical and commercial success, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 332,000 first-week units sold. RENAISSANCE has also since crossed the platinum certification mark.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Beyoncé shared a heartwarming message with her fans about RENAISSANCE just prior to its arrival:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Check out the official flyer for “Club Renaissance” below.