Last year, Chloe Bailey had the girls talking with her first solo performance featuring her sizzling single, “Have Mercy.” This year, she did not disappoint with yet another powerful presence at the 2022 BET Awards.

Chlöe continues to shut down the haters with both the moves and the vocals to match. She stunned the crowd for the second year in a row with a lights-out performance that included a sexy set to Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me,” meshed with her new song, “Surprise.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chlöe’s debut album is equipped with all the summer vibes. While an official release date has not yet been disclosed, her latest single has fans anxiously awaiting the new project. Between “Have Mercy, “Treat Me,” and “Surprise,” it looks like the 23-year-old entertainer is continuing to step into her own.

How is That NOT the end of the show??? @ChloeBailey #CutTheLightsOff. I’m going to bed #BETAwards — Big Tigger (@BigTiggerShow) June 27, 2022

Previously, she shared that the album was recorded during the height of the pandemic as she adjusted to spending the most time she’s ever spent apart from her other half and partner-in-crime, Halle Bailey. For her, making music serves as a form of “therapy.”

Now, as she puts the finishing touches on the highly-anticipated project, Chlöe revealed that this album will help fans to understand her better. “In the beginning, you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence,” she shared. “I didn’t want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together.”

Check out Chlöe’s jaw-breaking performance below.

Want to chat more about the 2022 BET Awards? Text us here and let’s chop it up.