By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2022

Last year, Chloe Bailey had the girls talking with her first solo performance featuring her sizzling single, “Have Mercy.” This year, she did not disappoint with yet another powerful presence at the 2022 BET Awards.

Chlöe continues to shut down the haters with both the moves and the vocals to match. She stunned the crowd for the second year in a row with a lights-out performance that included a sexy set to Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me,” meshed with her new song, “Surprise.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chlöe’s debut album is equipped with all the summer vibes. While an official release date has not yet been disclosed, her latest single has fans anxiously awaiting the new project. Between “Have Mercy, “Treat Me,” and “Surprise,” it looks like the 23-year-old entertainer is continuing to step into her own.

Previously, she shared that the album was recorded during the height of the pandemic as she adjusted to spending the most time she’s ever spent apart from her other half and partner-in-crime, Halle Bailey. For her, making music serves as a form of “therapy.”

Now, as she puts the finishing touches on the highly-anticipated project, Chlöe revealed that this album will help fans to understand her better. “In the beginning, you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence,” she shared. “I didn’t want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together.”

Check out Chlöe’s jaw-breaking performance below.

Want to chat more about the 2022 BET Awards? Text us here and let’s chop it up.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Building a future for Black dance

REVOLT sat down with Big Boss Vette during Black Music Month to discuss her music, influences, ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.23.2022
View More