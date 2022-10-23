Photo: Gett
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.23.2022

It’s time for the BeyHive to get to the bag because the first set of tickets to Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Renaissance Tour” has officially been sold!

A concert package valued at $20,000 was auctioned off during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala held Saturday (Oct. 22) in Santa Monica, California. The event was founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson, to help fund the theater’s arts and youth mentorship programs. Saturday marked the gala’s return following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and was attended by Queen Bey, Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, and other celebrities.

Footage from inside the venue circulated online late last night. In one photo, a screen presents a message offering the unique opportunity to see Beyoncé. “United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance Tour’ starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the message read.

The package details included “2 First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-Night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property,” “2 concert tickets” to Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, and a guided backstage tour with Knowles-Lawson. 

In a video clip of the bidding war, the package reached upwards of $50,000. Though the final price is unconfirmed, a fan who attended the event tweeted that the package was won with a whopping price tag of $150,000.

Beyoncé dropped Renaissance, her seventh solo studio album, this past July. All 16 of the LP’s tracks have already landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the sixth female artist to achieve the feat. She is also the only artist to have each of her albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. To boot, her song “Cuff It” is the latest sound craze on social media and has sparked a viral dance challenge.

Check out some of the reactions to fans learning that the “Renaissance Tour” is officially confirmed below.  

