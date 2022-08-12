Queen Bey joins a small league of five women who have achieved this feat during their careers: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Adele.

In addition, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making her the first female artist to debut all of her albums at the top of the charts.

According to Billboard, the album earned 332,000 equivalent album units in its first week and sold 190,000 physical copies. The single “Break My Soul” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, marking Beyoncé‘s eighth Hot 100 No. 1 as a solo artist.

As far as the Billboard charts are concerned, this isn’t the first time Queen Bey has made history. In 2016, she set a new record when every track from her sixth studio album, Lemonade, charted on the Hot 100 charts, becoming the first female artist ever to have 12 or more songs on the chart simultaneously.

Beyoncé’s collaborative album with her husband, JAY-Z, Everything Is Love in 2018, and her live album, Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, also reached the top 5 on Billboard’s 200 album chart.

Beyoncé released the highly-anticipated album in July, billing it as “Act I”—the first of a “three-act project” recorded amid the pandemic.

She wrote on her website before the release: “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

The album’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” was released in June.

Renaissance had the largest streaming week for a female artist in 2022, with 179.06 million on-demand streams. It’s also the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022 and Beyoncé’s largest streaming week ever.

As with Nicki Minaj and Swift, Beyoncé is the third female artist to land at least 80 entries on the Hot 100 chart.

Renaissance is Beyoncé‘s seventh No. 1 solo album.