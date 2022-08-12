Nicki Minaj fans rejoice. Today (Aug. 12), the hip hop legend unveils a new single titled “Super Freaky Girl,” a Dr. Luke and Malibu Babie-produced offering that takes inspiration from Rick James’ iconic 80s hit “Super Freak.” As such, Minaj doesn’t waste time rapping about her sexual prowess and position over her competitors:

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’, I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it, you can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it, and every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it … one thing about me, I’m the baddest alive, he know the prettiest b**ch didn’t come until I arrived, I don’t let b**ches get to me, I f**k they man if they try…”

“Super Freaky Girl” follows the February drops “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin,” both of which saw Minaj rapping alongside Lil Baby. A month later, she would team up with current NYC frontrunner Fivio Foreign for the drill offering “We Go Up,” further raising hopes that a new album is arriving sooner than later.

It’s been four years since Nicki Minaj liberated her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. Subsequent variations of the album would spawn additional tracks, including another Weezy-backed banger titled “Good Form.” In addition to peaking at the number two position on the Billboard 200 (behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld), Queen has also since earned the soon-to-be 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient a well-deserved Platinum plaque for her efforts. Press play on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” below.