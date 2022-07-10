Nicki Minaj has fans asking even more questions after addressing speculation that she is pregnant with her second child.

The rapper sparked new pregnancy rumors while performing at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture (July 2) while sporting a curvier figure. However, while speaking with fans on Instagram Live (July 9), Minaj did the unexpected by addressing the rumors head on. Sort of.

“Yeah, I’m not fat guys. I’m pregnant. Yeah, yeah, yeah,” said an unenthusiastic Minaj. She then quickly backtracked after seeing multiple people write, “I knew it!” “Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat,” she added. While laughing, she continued with saying she did not mean to say she was pregnant the first time around.

“I meant to tweet…yeah, hey guys. I just did the joke. Y’all get it. But thanks guys for all the congratulatory messages,” said Minaj. Fans hoping for a definitive answer will simply have to wait and see.

Nicki Minaj is such a troll 😭 pic.twitter.com/iX7fk6WA4c — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) July 10, 2022

Around this time two years ago, Minaj announced she was pregnant with her first child. In a series of photos, Minaj confirmed swirling rumors by proudly showing off her baby bump. By October 2020, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, had welcomed their son. While Minaj has not hidden her son from the public’s view, she has yet to reveal the child’s name.

The “Queen” rapper has teased that a new project is in the works. In February, she released “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. She has also made appearances on a few records for other burgeoning rappers. And with summer festivals in full swing, fans can catch Minaj as she headlines the final night of performances at the Wireless Music Festival in London.