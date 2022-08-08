By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  08.08.2022

Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at this year’s Video Music Awards. This marks the rapper’s first VMA performance since 2018. During her set, she delivered a rap medley of Queen cuts like “Majesty,” “Ganja Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.”

President of Music, Music Talent, Programming, and Events for Paramount+ Bruce Gillmer said, “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

The Queens native is a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs winner. She secured her first Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011 for “Super Bass.” Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj recently announced the release of her upcoming six-part docuseries. She took to social media to share a teaser of her road to stardom. The rapper teased, “Thinking if I should post this. Hmmm, have the Barbz been good or bad? Do they deserve surprises or nah? Hmm *thinks*.” The poll options were: “Yes, post it” and “No, they been actin’ the damn [fool].” It appears “Yes” was the choice with the most votes because about an hour later, Minaj posted the clip to her social media accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

The caption adds, “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before [and] I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

