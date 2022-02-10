Back in November, Adele officially unveiled her 30 album. It has since quickly risen to become another successful body of work for the British artist. Adele recently stepped into the spotlight at the 2022 BRIT Awards earlier this week to deliver a stunning performance of “I Drink Wine” from the album. Surrounded by glittering gold lights to complement her gold outfit, the superstar effortlessly sings her lyrics about using a bit of wine to cope with the pain:
30 has been a complete success as expected after it was released to the world. So far, it has sold 1.493 million copies in the U.S. since it came out on Nov. 19, 2021. It closed 2021 as the year’s top-selling album in the U.S. and the only title to sell at least a million copies during the year. In terms of visuals, she shared “Oh My God” back in January. The stunning visual was directed by Sam Brown and features various different black and white scenes fluidly playing across the screen.
It’s been six years since Adele released her third studio LP 25, a masterpiece of a project that boasted mainstays like “Hello,” “When We Were Young,” “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” and “Water Under the Bridge.” The project remains among one of the best-selling to date, selling more than 3 million copies during its first week out in the United States alone. Including its 11 times Platinum certification in America, the unrivaled chart-topper managed to collect more than 22,000,000 album equivalent units across the globe.
Be sure to press play on Adele’s live performance of “I Drink Wine” at the 2022 BRIT Awards down below.