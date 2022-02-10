Back in November, Adele officially unveiled her 30 album. It has since quickly risen to become another successful body of work for the British artist. Adele recently stepped into the spotlight at the 2022 BRIT Awards earlier this week to deliver a stunning performance of “I Drink Wine” from the album. Surrounded by glittering gold lights to complement her gold outfit, the superstar effortlessly sings her lyrics about using a bit of wine to cope with the pain:

We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down/ By putting ideas in our heads, that corrupt our hearts somehow, when I was a child/ Every single thing could blow my mind, soaking it all up for fun, but now I only soak up wine

30 has been a complete success as expected after it was released to the world. So far, it has sold 1.493 million copies in the U.S. since it came out on Nov. 19, 2021. It closed 2021 as the year’s top-selling album in the U.S. and the only title to sell at least a million copies during the year. In terms of visuals, she shared “Oh My God” back in January. The stunning visual was directed by Sam Brown and features various different black and white scenes fluidly playing across the screen.