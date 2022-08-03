Just before August arrived, Beyoncé blessed the world with her seventh studio LP RENAISSANCE, which contains 16 songs and a wealth of contributions from Grace Jones, Beam, Tems, Mike Dean, Skrillex, Syd, and more. The project was led by “BREAK MY SOUL,” an infectious house-inspired number that Beyoncé produced alongside Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, and Isak Swing. Sampling Robin S. and Big Freedia, “BREAK MY SOUL” is a rallying cry for anyone who feels bogged down by everyday stresses post-quarantine:

“Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job, I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard, work by nine, then off past five, and they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night, I’m lookin’ for motivation, I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah, and I’m on that new vibration, I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah, hold up, oh, baby, baby, you won’t break my soul…”

Today (Aug. 3), Beyoncé decides to keep the proverbial party going with her new EP BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES. As the title suggests, the short play comes with four reworks of “BREAK MY SOUL” courtesy of Terry Hunter, will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance.

RENAISSANCE arrived six years after the critically acclaimed Lemonade, which topped the Billboard 200 chart thanks to 653,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since Lemonade, Beyoncé kept her fans fed with her and JAY-Z‘s joint album (Everything Is Love), a revisiting of her iconic Coachella performance (HΘMΣCΘMING: THE LIVE ALBUM), and her contribution to the remake of Disney’s The Lion King (The Gift). Outside of her own work, Beyoncé has also made appearances on songs like Eminem’s “Walk On Water,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Duet,” DJ Khaled’s “Top Off,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.” Press play on BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES below.