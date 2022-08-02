Dianne Warren is the latest person to get dragged across the Twitterverse after taking a subtle jab at Beyoncé. On Monday (Aug 1), Warren wrote, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” In a follow-up tweet she said, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious,” and clarified that she “meant no disrespect” to Beyoncé, who she has “worked with and [admires].” The-Dream quickly jumped in, providing the answer to her question.

He responded, “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?” But it didn’t end there. Dream concluded writing, “Btw I know it’s not a one on one writing contest you looking for from no one over here……you don’t want that smoke And you know I love you, but come on. Stop acting like your records haven’t been sampled.” Warren replied, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Dream has a hand in most of the tracks on Renaissance, including “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Break My Soul,” and “Alien Superstar.” Many of the records are samples and interpolations of popular songs, so the writers on the original records have to be credited also. The super producer accepted Warren’s apology and advocated for young artists. He wrote, “All G. But don’t do that, it’s young writers, producers and artist that need to know whatever way they make it and however they contribute is worth it. We all aren’t as fortunate at first. Every idea is art. It’s more fun together, in my opinion and I could be wrong.”

Speaking to his Twitter feed at large, Dream wrote, “It’s about art, not one artist or writer, me or them. With all due respect and love for those who came before and will come after. I’m truly sorry if I disturbed the force today that’s not my purpose. Peace.” He assured that there’s no beef and “it’s always all love.”