LeToya Luckett took a blast to the past on social media recently. She opened up to her three million Instagram followers about how she met her former Destiny’s Child member, Beyonce. She said in a video, “This is my elementary school, Saint James school, this is where I met Beyoncé.”

Luckett said that Bey was mistakenly sitting in her assigned seat. She explained, “I was that kid who was super familiar with the school, who knew everybody who had been going there. I was going there since I was three years old. On Bey’s first day of school she just so happened to be sitting in my assigned seat. I pointed that out to the teacher and I said ‘she seems to be misplaced, she’s in my seat,’ and the teacher, Ms. Western, told me to go find me a seat and that I was late so I missed my spot.”

The 41-year-old added that she and the Renaissance singer bonded over their love for music, and Beyoncé invited her to audition for Matthew Knowles. She recalled, “So she asked me come to an audition for her father. I was in Girl Scouts in this building, and her father was parked right here at the circular drive and I came out to meet him and he had me a few days later audition for the group and I then became a part of Something Fresh. Well at the time it was Girl’s Time and then it became Something Fresh once I became apart of the group. So you know, that’s where it all started.”

The rest was history: Luckett joined Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson as the founding members of Destiny’s Child in 1993. They rode out until late 1999, when Luckett and Roberson’s parents wanted their daughters to be managed by someone else. The young ladies were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, and they fired off a lawsuit against Matthew Knowles for breach of partnership and fiduciary duties. The case was eventually settled and Luckett and Roberson received royalties for their contributions to the girl group.