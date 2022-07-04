In a new conversation with Math Hoffa, Method Man issued a public apology to Destiny’s Child for an incident that happened in 2001 while they were backstage. The Wu-Tang emcee begins the explanation by sharing how he first met Destiny’s Child at the UK’s MOBO Awards in 1999 alongside JAY-Z and Dame Dash. He recalls always thinking highly of the women and always had a good impression of them. Also at the time, Method Man said he was coming off of a time period where he dealt with a high volume of drug and alcohol usage.

“I didn’t like myself so I didn’t like anybody fucking else,” he began. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man. And I can admit that I did take a lot of my fucking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not fucking deserve it.”

Method Man then spoke about the time he tried to greet Destiny’s Child, but things didn’t go too smoothly. “We were at Janet Jackson’s ‘Icon’ and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs,” he says. “And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say ‘What’s up’ to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era.”

When Method Man tried to speak to them, Destiny’s Child didn’t acknowledge him, and he wound up taking personal offense to this.

As he continued, he shared that he sees the situation completely differently now. “My ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just shitted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that muthafucka. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now – they didn’t even fucking hear me,” he reflects. “Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ‘head with that Hollywood shit.’”

He ends the story with an apology for his behavior. “To this day, that shit hurt my heart because neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any fucking thing to me,” he says. “But me being so miserable and in that fucking moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that.”

You can view the full clip of the apology by Method Man down below.