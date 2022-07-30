Beyoncé’s new album, RENAISSANCE, is hitting all the right notes with fans. The 16-track album was released at midnight on July 29 and has proceeded to keep social media in a chokehold. Across social platforms, the body of work is being praised as one of the singer’s best albums to date.

Thus far, the album’s highest praise may have come from fellow musician Questlove. In an Instagram post, he shared that he had the album on repeat. “I still maintain that a good 4 weeks has to go by before you give a rating. I definitely have walked back many a high rating album some 20 years after the fact. I listened 7 times. Which is 8 times more than the last time I listened to anyone’s record from start to finish,” he wrote.

The Summer of Soul documentarian went on to declare that the “Energy” singer has seemingly reached the pinnacle of dance music just as Michael Jackson did four decades ago. “She definitely made her ‘Off The Wall’ with this one (dance album of the year———this being 2022 we can’t give her decade accolades but so far the mix, quality, etc are so dope,” wrote the Roots band member. He continued by adding, “This will hold high in her cannon. Love the growth: made classics in her teens, her 20s her 30s & getting better.”

Jackson’s Off the Wall included hits such as “Workin’ Day and Night,” “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” and of course “Off the Wall.” In 2008, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Beyoncé’s dance-inspired album is her first solo studio release in six years. Two days before the album’s scheduled release, all 16 tracks were leaked. Fans also shared that the album had been sold early in Europe.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. … I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. … Thank you for being patient. … I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy,” Beyoncé wrote in a message to fans expressing gratitude. RENAISSANCE serves as the first of a three-album installment. The singer has not released any details of when fans can expect parts two and three to be released.