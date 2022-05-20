The 2022 Billboard Music Awards and remembering The Notorious B.I.G. on his 50th birthday

/ 05.20.2022
In an all-new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” segment, we talk about the Diddy party that was the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and Biggie Smalls’ legacy.
Honoring Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole as our revolutionary of the week
Pinky Cole is the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain ...
Diddy details what to expect at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
This “REVOLT Black News” segment features a sit-down interview with our Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, ...
Meet Joseph Kitonga, founder of Vitable Health
Joseph Kitonga dropped out of college and founded Vitable Health, which gives home health workers ...
Met Gala 2022, new music and Lil Baby -- The best in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Kennedy chronicles the 2022 Met Gala, as the best in Black excellence in music film ...