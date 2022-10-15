Beyoncé’s publicist is pulling receipts to shut down the latest round of problematic comments made about the artist and her team.

A rep for the singer previously checked English pop band Right Said Fred after they accused Beyoncé of being arrogant and using their biggest hit, “I’m Too Sexy,” for a track on her latest album.

“The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” a rep from Bey’s camp shared in a statement. The rep further claimed the group was credited and paid as co-writers.

Now, the “Church Girl” musician and her team are addressing the allegation that fashion and art designer Nusi Quero was not paid for his contributions to Beyoncé’s iconic Renaissance album looks. Quero is the designer responsible for the metallic work of art she adorned for the record’s cover image and subsequent photos.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Quero accused the singer’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, of failing to pay him for his services. “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the singer’s publicist said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Friday (Oct. 14).

The statement continued: “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made. We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022.”

A third payment was issued via check following a series of issues with Quero’s account number, according to the publicist. “After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022,” said Beyoncé’s rep.