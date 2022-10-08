A rep for Beyoncé has put an end to any speculation of wrongdoing after the singer was falsely accused of using pop band Right Said Fred’s biggest hit “I’m Too Sexy” on her new album without permission.

While attending the BMI Awards in London on Oct. 3, the UK music duo claimed the Grammy Award-winning artist never reached out to them about the record. They told The Sun, “Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person. She just had probably thought ‘Come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did.”

On Friday (Oct. 7), the singer’s rep issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly that said, “The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging.”

Beyoncé’s track boasts 20 songwriters and credits The-Dream as one of its producers. In the song, she sings part of the 1992 track’s lyrics, but at no point is any of the audio of “I’m Too Sexy” sampled. The rep further noted that not only was permission sought from the song’s publisher in May 2022, but it was approved in June and the group was paid two months later.

The statement continued, “Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively, the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Beyoncé achieved another career milestone with Renaissance when all 16 of the album’s tracks landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Only five other female artists have managed to reach that feat. She is also the only female artist to have every single one of her albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard.

Why Right Said Fred felt empowered to make the false claim is unclear, especially since they acknowledged landing a writing credit on Renaissance in a July tweet. See it for yourself below.