Cardi B just received a signed copy of Beyoncé’s latest album and she issued a warning for anyone who attempts to get near it.

“Look what Beyoncé sent me,” said Cardi in a clip shared to social media. “Read it, b**ch. It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothaf**kin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothaf**kin site.” She also took a moment to shared the handwritten note that Queen Bey sent along with the exclusive autographed vinyl copy of Renaissance.

“Hard working, beautiful and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours,” read the letter signed by the 41-year-old entertainer. During her first post shared to TikTok, Beyoncé used a clip of Cardi singing along to “Break My Soul” following the release of the new track.

Thank you Beyoncé❤️….sooo sweet and it means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YbVEQ6Z9Rc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, in true Beyoncé fashion, the Houston native broke records following the release of her sixth studio album. She is now the first female artist to debut all of her projects at the top of the charts. Following its July 29 release, Renaissance landed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

According to the “Cuff It” crooner, the project is “Act I” of a “three-act project” that she revealed was recorded during the pandemic. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement,” wrote Beyoncé via her website ahead of its highly anticipated release. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

Earlier this month, WWD reported that Beyoncé has partnered with Tiffany & Co. to release a new film for her “Summer Renaissance” single from the album in October. It is said to embody “the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”