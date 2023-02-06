Photo: Kevin Mazur and Johnny Nunez/ Contributors via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 2023 Grammys went down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night (Feb. 5). The ceremony brought out the biggest names from all genres of music and with that much star talent in the building, of course there were plenty of buzz-worthy moments. Social media is hype about a JAY-Z and Rakim encounter backstage at the event.

The two legends were filmed walking down a hallway when their paths crossed. JAY-Z, 53, and Rakim, 55, both hail from New York and have made monumental strides and contributions to rap culture. “Look at the god, look at the god,” HOV was heard saying after he happily embraced the “Paid In Full” hitmaker. “Thank you, brother. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the road you paved,” Jigga continued during their brief but iconic run-in. “That’s beautiful. As a hip hop head, so beautiful to see,” one fan tweeted in response to their link-up.

In a previous interview, the “Song Cry” artist gave Rakim his flowers. “He was rapping so far ahead of everyone else at the time, that I don’t think there’s ever been a rapper with a bigger gap. When there was Biggie, there was Pac. When there’s JAY, there’s Nas. You know, there was always somebody right there in hip hop. When it was Rakim, it was Rakim,” JAY-Z said of the “No Competition” emcee. For last night’s show, HOV hit the Grammys stage for the first time since 2014 to close the event out with an awe-inspiring rendition of “GOD DID.” The track also features DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy — all of which performed the hit single outside of the venue.

JAY-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, also made history at the annual event. Last night, Bey won in four categories which brought her Grammy total wins to 32 — the most for any artist since the inception of the Recording Academy in 1958. She was sure to thank her hubby in an Instagram post later that night. “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV and Big Freedia. I love y’all… I feel very grateful and filled with joy!” she said in part.

