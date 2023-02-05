The 2023 Grammys is quickly proving to be one of the most memorable in the Recording Academy’s history. Earlier tonight (Feb. 5), one of the biggest moments came from none other than DJ Khaled, who brought Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy and JAY-Z for a rousing performance of “GOD DID.” For Hov, it’s his first time performing at the awards show since 2014, when he and wife Beyoncé took to the stage for their chart-topping collaboration “Drunk In Love.” Despite the lengthy break, the Roc Nation mogul proved that he hadn’t lost a step, giving the viewers an amazing rendition of his show-stealing verse:

“Please, Lord, forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did/ How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/ I count three, me, Ye, and Rih/ Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically…”

“GOD DID” was up for three nominations, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Song Of The Year. Of those categories, the last put the Khaled, STREETRUNNER, Tarik Azzouz and Fridayy-produced offering up against notable hits like Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Bey’s “BREAK MY SOUL.” Khaled’s album of the same name was also in the running for Best Rap Album alongside Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You, Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

GOD DID, Khaled’s 13th full-length LP, made landfall back in August with 18 cuts and — in addition to the aforementioned — a wealth of assists from Drake, Eminem, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, SZA, City Girls, the late Takeoff, Bounty Killer, Juice WRLD and more. The project landed Khaled his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Press play on a few clips from Khaled & Co’s “GOD DID” performance below.