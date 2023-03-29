Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is returning for its 29th annual summer event, and this year it’s celebrating 50 years of hip hop.  

To help with the honor, ESSENCE has announced that Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline the experience. According to the outlet, Hill will give a special performance of her Grammy Award-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as it turns 25. 

Beatboxer Doug E. Fresh will put on a unique show of hip hop pioneers. But the honoring won’t stop there. As So So Def hits its 30th-anniversary mark, Jermaine Dupri will see the stage and bring some of the biggest names out of Atlanta with him.

In a statement, ESSENCE Festival of Culture Vice President Hakeem Holmes said, “For nearly three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora. As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture. [It] plays a pivotal role in the amplification and celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more.”

“As we gear up to celebrate the ‘50th Anniversary of Hip Hop‘, we couldn’t think of a better way to honor the contributions the genre has made on global culture and the impressions that these artists and their deep musical catalogs, which we all know so well, have been ingrained into the fibers of our day to day lives,” he continued.

Other artists set to appear onstage are Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, and Kizz Daniel. More talent is to come. The in-person and virtual experience will see hosts Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James at work while the sounds are played by DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri, and DJ Clark Kent. The four-day event will kick off on June 29. Tickets are available now.

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
