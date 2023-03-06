CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka has been announced as the official vodka for hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

This exciting news is in partnership with entertainment company Mass Appeal to bring the celebration of #HipHop50 to life with exclusive events, custom content and more all year-long. CÎROC and Mass Appeal kicked off the union this weekend in California during the Rolling Loud festival with an exclusive dinner that brought many of the culture’s most influential voices together for a toast to the past, present and future.

“Over the last 50 years, hip hop has become more than just the biggest genre of music globally, it’s also proven to be the most influential culture in the world that has expanded to impact every aspect of our daily lives,” said Deon Graham, chief brand officer at Combs Global.

He continued, “Sean Diddy Combs is a cultural pioneer who introduced the elevated lifestyle and spirit of celebration CÎROC has grown to symbolize, which is why the brand will forever be synonymous with hip hop.”

“CÎROC has always been an iconic staple in hip hop, and we’re excited to bring one of the nation’s leading vodka brands on board as we celebrate Hip Hop 50,” Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender added. “Together, we look forward to toasting to hip hop all year long with events and programming.”

The partnership is the latest announcement in Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative. It was created to celebrate hip hop’s momentous milestone this year. As a part of the partnership, media collective Group Black will serve as one of the companies called on to support and further the mission of creating media equity for BIPOC platforms and creatives.

Also, if you’re in the mood for a nice CÎROC drink to celebrate yourself, check out how to make “The Diddy” below.

The Diddy

Ingredients:

1.5oz CÎROC Vodka

1.5oz Lemonade

Glass : Highball

Garnish : Mint Leaves