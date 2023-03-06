Photo: Breyona Holt
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka has been announced as the official vodka for hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

This exciting news is in partnership with entertainment company Mass Appeal to bring the celebration of #HipHop50 to life with exclusive events, custom content and more all year-long. CÎROC and Mass Appeal kicked off the union this weekend in California during the Rolling Loud festival with an exclusive dinner that brought many of the culture’s most influential voices together for a toast to the past, present and future.

“Over the last 50 years, hip hop has become more than just the biggest genre of music globally, it’s also proven to be the most influential culture in the world that has expanded to impact every aspect of our daily lives,” said Deon Graham, chief brand officer at Combs Global.

He continued, “Sean Diddy Combs is a cultural pioneer who introduced the elevated lifestyle and spirit of celebration CÎROC has grown to symbolize, which is why the brand will forever be synonymous with hip hop.”

“CÎROC has always been an iconic staple in hip hop, and we’re excited to bring one of the nation’s leading vodka brands on board as we celebrate Hip Hop 50,” Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender added. “Together, we look forward to toasting to hip hop all year long with events and programming.”

The partnership is the latest announcement in Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative. It was created to celebrate hip hop’s momentous milestone this year. As a part of the partnership, media collective Group Black will serve as one of the companies called on to support and further the mission of creating media equity for BIPOC platforms and creatives.

Also, if you’re in the mood for a nice CÎROC drink to celebrate yourself, check out how to make “The Diddy” below.

The Diddy

Ingredients:

1.5oz CÎROC Vodka

1.5oz Lemonade

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Mint Leaves

Method: Combine ingredients in a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with mint leaves.

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
