On top of securing many of the most notable names in the entertainment industry and providing a space for up-and-coming talent to ideate and network, the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T in Atlanta was also filled to the brim with scenic activations, delicious food, and CÎROC. This year’s attendees were in luck as REVOLT highlighted CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka’s new Espresso Martini cocktail at the VIP kickoff event, CÎROC Spritz, and several other delectable cocktails featuring CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila. The Summit was not only a place to learn and secure your future bag, the annual event saw Black creatives, public figures and future leaders come together to have fun. So, of course Combs Spirits was on deck to ensure of age attendees enjoyed themselves with delightful refreshments.

If you’re wondering what the Espresso Martini is all about, the new fan-favorite cocktail is made with CÎROC, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup. It’s sure to give you the energy boost you need in addition to the unforgettable flavor. The CÎROC Spritz collection boasts a variety of flavors that are equal parts fizzy and thirst-quenching, too. Pineapple Passion, Watermelon Kiwi, Sunset Citrus, and Colada are the four mouthwatering options — in other words, there’s a little something for every kind of spritz lover.

See more photos below.

As mentioned earlier, the 2022 REVOLT Summit was the place to be this past weekend. ATL living legend Gucci Mane sat for an introspective “Rap Radar” interview, Ray J came through to talk cancel culture, Master P appeared for a live “Assets Over Liabilities” podcast episode, Tamika D. Mallory delivered an unforgettable keynote speech about the future of Black freedom, and so much more.

It was a great two-day event that brought a new energy to all those in attendance. If you weren’t able to check it out, click here for some of the best moments.