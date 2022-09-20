Photo: Video screenshot from Gucci Mane’s “Red Flag”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2022

This year, Gucci Mane has been keeping his musical output consistent with top-tier cuts like “Fake Friends,” “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Young Dolph and Key Glock, “Serial Killers,” “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby, and “Dissin The Dead.” He also upgraded the 2020 compilation So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 with the 32-song body of work So Icy Gang: The ReUp. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the hip hop veteran added to that with “Red Flag,” a collaboration alongside his 1017 artists BiC Fizzle and BigWalkDog. Produced by Tay Keith, AJ Hitz, and DJ Meech, the hard-hitting cut sees the artists providing listeners with critical warning signs for everyday life:

“I can’t do no show without no comma, that’s a red flag, he ain’t no boss, he can’t do what he wanna, now, that’s a red flag, don’t confuse these carats with no pointers, that’s a red flag, dismiss me with that baby mama drama, now that’s a red flag, shorty got more followers than dollars, that’s a red flag, she say she suck the d**k, but she don’t swallow, now, that’s a red flag, b**ch, how you grown but still live with your mama? That’s a red flag, b**ch, how you totin’ a bag without no cash? Now, that’s a red flag…”

“Red Flag” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Joe Yung Spike, which keeps things simple with shots of Gucci and his team delivering rhymes from a parking lot. They can also be spotted catching vibes with other crew members in what appears to be an art and photography studio.

Press play on Gucci Mane, BiC Fizzle, and BigWalkDog’s “Red Flag” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing news about a new Gucci Mane album sometime in the near future.

Tags in this article:
Tags
BiC Fizzle
BigWalkDog
Gucci Mane
Music Videos

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More