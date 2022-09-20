This year, Gucci Mane has been keeping his musical output consistent with top-tier cuts like “Fake Friends,” “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Young Dolph and Key Glock, “Serial Killers,” “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby, and “Dissin The Dead.” He also upgraded the 2020 compilation So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 with the 32-song body of work So Icy Gang: The ReUp. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the hip hop veteran added to that with “Red Flag,” a collaboration alongside his 1017 artists BiC Fizzle and BigWalkDog. Produced by Tay Keith, AJ Hitz, and DJ Meech, the hard-hitting cut sees the artists providing listeners with critical warning signs for everyday life:

“I can’t do no show without no comma, that’s a red flag, he ain’t no boss, he can’t do what he wanna, now, that’s a red flag, don’t confuse these carats with no pointers, that’s a red flag, dismiss me with that baby mama drama, now that’s a red flag, shorty got more followers than dollars, that’s a red flag, she say she suck the d**k, but she don’t swallow, now, that’s a red flag, b**ch, how you grown but still live with your mama? That’s a red flag, b**ch, how you totin’ a bag without no cash? Now, that’s a red flag…”

“Red Flag” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Joe Yung Spike, which keeps things simple with shots of Gucci and his team delivering rhymes from a parking lot. They can also be spotted catching vibes with other crew members in what appears to be an art and photography studio.

Press play on Gucci Mane, BiC Fizzle, and BigWalkDog’s “Red Flag” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing news about a new Gucci Mane album sometime in the near future.