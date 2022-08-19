This year, Gucci Mane has kept his fans fed with quality singles like “Fake Friends,” “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, “Serial Killers,” “Mrs. Davis,” “All Dz Chainz” with Lil Baby,” and “Dissin The Dead.” The Atlanta legend also contributed to songs from his peers, including Big Scarr’s “Houdini,” Pooh Shiesty’s “Next Up,” Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed (Remix),” and Quavo and Takeoff’s “Us vs. Them.”

Today (Aug. 19), Gucci adds to that with “Gelati,” which features 1017 rising star BigWalkDog and fellow hometown hero Peewee Longway. As the chorus reveals, “Gelati” is all about making money and enjoying the high life:

“Richard Mill’ gave my wrist frostbite, stay in the trap house, trappin’ in all white, Dubai Ferarri, we ain’t choppin’ at the red light, drop on my seat, know I ride with my ID, I can make a famous get shot on some IG, b**ch in the booby trap, go-go for pop me, he low-low for body, get smoked like gelati, dope out the dollar, we throw the narcotics, dancin’ erotic, got dope in her body, bought the Bentayga, couldn’t do the lil’ mozzy…”

It’s been over a year since Gucci Mane blessed the masses with his fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy, which contained 17 songs and additional features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and more. That’s not to say that one of hip hop’s most prolific artists hasn’t remained active — since then, Gucci has continued to push his 1017 roster with well-received compilations like So Icy Boyz, So Icy Christmas, and So Icy Gang: The ReUp.

Press play on Gucci Mane, BigWalkDog, and Peewee Longway’s “Gelati” below. Given the aforementioned, it’s hopeful that a new album from Guwop lies somewhere on the horizon.