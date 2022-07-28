Gucci Mane has been preparing the masses for a new album with a string of well-received singles, including “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Publicity Stunt,” “Blood All On It” with Key Glock and Young Dolph, and “First Impression” with Quavo and Yung Miami. Today (July 28), he adds to that with “Dissin The Dead,” an ATL Jacob, Akachi, DJ Plugg, TM88, and TooDope-produced effort that addresses those who disrespect Gucci‘s slain peers. He can also be heard placing some of that blame on himself:

“I know my tongue is a sword, I know I should be more careful wit’ shit that I said, I feel like I started a trend, it’s never gon’ stop, they gon’ keep dissin’ the dead, none of this shit on pretend, this shit so for real, a nigga get shot in the head, young niggas wigged out on pills and going on drills, we need to stop dissin’ the dead, we need to stop killin’ each other, the innocent children get hit, people’s sisters and brothers, that’s what the preacher man said to his mother, traumatized child so he piss on the covers…”

“Dissin The Dead” comes with a matching video courtesy of Omar The Director, which puts Gucci in the middle of an Atlanta cemetery. Throughout the clip, Gucci dons hoodies that pay homage to Trouble and Young Dolph, two close comrades who have lost their lives to senseless gun violence.

It’s been a little more than a year since Gucci Mane liberated his fifteenth studio LP Ice Daddy, which contained 17 songs and additional features from Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and more. Since then, Gucci has turned his focus to his 1017 roster, releasing compilations like So Icy Boyz, So Icy Christmas, and So Icy Gang: The ReUp. Press play on “Dissin The Dead” below.