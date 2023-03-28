Coco Jones‘ soulful sound is taking over the hearts of R&B fans nationwide, and mainstream entertainment companies recognize it.

Yesterday (March 27), Billboard released its weekly Hot 100 chart. Jones saw her name on the list for the first time as her track “ICU” debuted at No. 88. The single is off Jones’ highly anticipated debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, released in October 2022.

Shortly after its release, Jones returned with the deluxe version, adding several tracks, including “Fallin,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple.” “What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” Jones previously said of the EP. “This project will hopefully share my real-life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Jones continues to travel across America promoting the EP and its lead single, “ICU.” Last week, she made her live-debut television performance of the song on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Coco Jones television debut of “ICU” on The J Hud Show ❤️‍🔥

Before then, she sang the track at Genius for its Open Mic series. But Jones’ first performance ever of “ICU” was in 2022. She stood on the BET Amplified stage and gave a live rendition of the single for the Soul Train Awards.

Jones’ R&B sound has taken her to places most could not even fathom, but she’s ready to expand on that. REVOLT recently shared a social media clip of the 25-year-old artist auditioning for a possible live-action remake of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. And who would Jones want to play? Princess Tiana, of course.

The rising star has shown that she has the voice for the role and the acting chops to match. Jones currently stars as the iconic Hilary Banks on Will Smith’s Peacock Original drama “Bel-Air.”