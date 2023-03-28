Photo: Amy E. Price / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones‘ soulful sound is taking over the hearts of R&B fans nationwide, and mainstream entertainment companies recognize it.

Yesterday (March 27), Billboard released its weekly Hot 100 chart. Jones saw her name on the list for the first time as her track “ICU” debuted at No. 88. The single is off Jones’ highly anticipated debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, released in October 2022.

Shortly after its release, Jones returned with the deluxe version, adding several tracks, including “Fallin,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple.” What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera,” Jones previously said of the EP. “This project will hopefully share my real-life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Jones continues to travel across America promoting the EP and its lead single, “ICU.” Last week, she made her live-debut television performance of the song on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Before then, she sang the track at Genius for its Open Mic series. But Jones’ first performance ever of “ICU” was in 2022. She stood on the BET Amplified stage and gave a live rendition of the single for the Soul Train Awards.

Jones’ R&B sound has taken her to places most could not even fathom, but she’s ready to expand on that. REVOLT recently shared a social media clip of the 25-year-old artist auditioning for a possible live-action remake of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. And who would Jones want to play? Princess Tiana, of course.

The rising star has shown that she has the voice for the role and the acting chops to match. Jones currently stars as the iconic Hilary Banks on Will Smith’s Peacock Original drama “Bel-Air.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Phabo sings about accountability in new "Scorpio Moon" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Judge grants R. Kelly victim priority access to Sony Music royalty fund

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Ciara shows haters their critiques don't faze her as she promotes her new single "Da Girls"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe's "Body Do" gets crowned a bop as it puts Twitter in a chokehold

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara gives a shoutout to all “Da Girls” in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coco Jones
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Phabo sings about accountability in new "Scorpio Moon" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Judge grants R. Kelly victim priority access to Sony Music royalty fund

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Ciara shows haters their critiques don't faze her as she promotes her new single "Da Girls"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Chlöe's "Body Do" gets crowned a bop as it puts Twitter in a chokehold

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara gives a shoutout to all “Da Girls” in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More