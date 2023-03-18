Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones has a story that is guaranteed to make people scream, laugh and cry over the blunder she made ahead of the Grammys this year.

The singer joined “The Breakfast Club” on Friday (March 17), when she recalled the time she mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes. As some fans may recall, Jones made a guest appearance on “Wild ‘N Out” last summer, where she went toe to toe against Chico Bean as she showcased her ability to flawlessly rap Rhymes’ verse on his 2011 collaboration with Chris Brown, “Look At Me Now.”

While speaking with the radio co-hosts, she was again put to the test when DJ Envy put her on the spot to recite the tongue-twisting bars. While she obliged him for a second, she ultimately stopped mid-verse to share an embarrassing story. “When I was at the Roc Nation brunch, right, I saw Busta Rhymes,” she started. Immediately, the hosts groaned, knowing that a disaster surely took place at the exclusive event.

“So I go up to him, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, you had just seen my cover, my freestyle of your thingamabob on ‘Wild ‘N Out,'” said the rising vocalist. She then proceeded to rap the “Touch It” emcee’s entire verse. Jones recalled the response she received as lackluster despite her giving “Busta” her best delivery of his rhymes.

The “ICU” songstress added, “He was like, ‘That’s good, shawty, that’s good.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you take care now.’” She obviously hoped for a bigger reaction, so as she walked away, she began to look up the lyrics. “I’m thinking something was off because that wasn’t right,” she continued. It was then that she realized that she made a huge error.

The mistaken identity was confirmed when she asked her manager who she had just spoken to. “My manager goes, ‘That’s E-40,’” said the “Bel-Air” star. “I was so mortified. Y’all, I felt real bad. Then he hit someone up and said, ‘I think Coco Jones thinks I’m Busta Rhymes.’” Jones also noted that the mistake was later cleared up, hence why she shared the comical blunder.

Catch her hilarious recollection of meeting “Busta Rhymes” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy teases homecoming parade in Baton Rouge

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

2023 Rolling Loud New York canceled “due to logistical factors"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Drake and 21 Savage add 14 more dates to their "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled makes runway debut with Naomi Campbell in Hugo Boss fashion show

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Busta Rhymes
Coco Jones
E-40
Entertainment
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Isley Brothers hit up Tina Knowles-Lawson to secure their Beyoncé feature

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy teases homecoming parade in Baton Rouge

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

2023 Rolling Loud New York canceled “due to logistical factors"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Toosii hands out flowers in new "Favorite Song" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Drake and 21 Savage add 14 more dates to their "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled makes runway debut with Naomi Campbell in Hugo Boss fashion show

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More