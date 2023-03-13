Back in October 2022, Coco Jones, rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series “Bel-Air,” officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work served as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.” Shortly afterward, she returned with the official deluxe upgrade, which added on new tracks like “Fallin’,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple.”

Over the weekend, the Nashville-bred talent returned with the latest offering from the project, a brand new sped up version of “ICU.” The freshly released edition of the standout song adds a special new element to the already well-loved track. On the song, Jones sings to her lover about how he makes her feel:

“Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever had/ Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me/ I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget, you’ve got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life (Yeah, yeah)/ And though we may grow, I don’t know why we don’t grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you”

In a recent interview, the “Caliber” singer provided an update about her official debut album, which will most likely be ready by this summer. “I won my award for Outstanding New Artist, so I’m on a high right now. I’m just happy to be here. What’s next for me in music is [a] debut album this summer, and I want to go on tour, so I’m working on it,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new sped up version of “ICU” down below.