Last month, Coco Jones, rising R&B songstress and star of Peacock’s hit series “Bel-Air,” officially unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP. Titled What I Didn’t Tell You, the body of work served as a vessel to share “all about the stories that happen off camera.”

With Christmas being just around the corner, many artists are getting into the spirit by sharing their renditions of classic holiday songs. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Jones stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to deliver a riveting performance of “Silver Bells,” a well-loved offering originally composed by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans in 1950. Decked out in an all-white number and surrounded by glowing Christmas trees, the “ICU” singer put her soulful twist on the original lyrics:

“City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style/ In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas, children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile and on every street corner you’ll hear/ Silver bells, silver bells, it’s Christmas time in the city, ring-a-ling, hear them sing/ Soon it will be Christmas day, strings of street lights/ Even stop lights, blink a bright red and green as the shoppers rush home with their treasures”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-bred talent released her sensual “Caliber” single. Shortly afterward, she returned to treat fans with the official accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties. The collaboration recently earned Jones a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Luna” by FKi 1st, “Simple” by Babyface, “Get It Together” in collaboration with Terrell Grice, and more.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new performance of “Silver Bells” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” down below.