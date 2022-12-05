Currently, IDK is out on the road with Pusha T as part of the rap icon’s “It’s Almost Dry Tour.” Over the weekend, the Maryland-bred star found time to treat fans with a brand new single titled “Coal.” The offering arrived just in time for the holiday season, as it references some of his earliest Christmas memories. On the new track, he paints a vivid picture with his bars about one particular morning after a visit from Santa Claus:

“365 a year, from 3 ’til I was 8, my dream was sittin’ and takin’ a picture/ In that chair with a n***a with white hair, my only fear was was I behavin’/ That was my prayer, go to sleep the 24th, wake up the 25th/ Wipe the dust up out my eyes until I see the gifts, where they from? She said, ‘Santa’/ I said, ‘How come? I got bad grades, mommy, ‘member thе day you called me dumb?’/ With a tear in my еye, gift by the tree, hopefully the gift dries the tears, yes it did, indeed, matter fact, a myth made me think a white man was the man”

Back in May, IDK and Kaytranada unleashed their Simple. album, which was equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Preceding the release was their well-received lead single “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy official visuals from the project for tracks like “Breathe” and “Dog Food.” Shortly afterward, the “Shoot My Shot” rapper returned to treat fans with two smooth new tracks, “Free Slime” and “Drive,” which he packaged into an EP titled W13.

Be sure to press play on IDK’s brand new “Coal” single down below.