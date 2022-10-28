Currently, IDK is out on the road with Pusha T as part of the rap icon’s “It’s Almost Dry Tour.” Today (Oct. 28), the Maryland-bred star carved out time to treat fans with “Monsieur Dior,” an artfully crafted new single. The track samples “Huit Octobre 1971” by the French jazz band Cortex, which hip hop fans may recognize from MF DOOM’s “One Beer” record. The accompanying music video for “Monsieur Dior” features clips of IDK at Howard University’s Homecoming and Dior’s show in Paris as his lyrics provide the perfect soundtrack for his adventures:

“I got a problem showing someone love and not getting it back, it’s easy to love when my love not attached/ Plenty fishes in the sea, but none of ’em a catch/ My head got my ego high and twelve on my a**, my feelings on my shoulders with my hands counting the cash, my n***as getting money, but they only get it fast/ I used to run in stores just claim I’m poppin’ tags and when we run in b**ches, it’s a smash, never grab (Yeah)/ I would hit them licks and then I dip across the ave”

Back in May, IDK and Kaytranada unleashed their Simple. album, which was equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Preceding the release was their well-received lead single “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy official visuals from the project for tracks like “Breathe” and “Dog Food.” Shortly afterward, the “Shoot My Shot” rapper returned to treat fans with two smooth new tracks, “Free Slime” and “Drive,” which he packaged into an EP titled W13.

Be sure to press play on IDK’s brand new “Monsieur Dior” music video down below.