Over the weekend, IDK returned to treat fans with two smooth new tracks, “Free Slime” and “Drive,” which he packaged into a bundle titled W13. This is the Maryland-bred artist’s first release since teaming up with Grammy Award-winning producer Kaytranada for their joint Simple. project earlier this year. The two-pack opens up with “Drive,” a jazzy Statik Selektah-produced cut that sees IDK wearing his heart on his sleeve:

For your love, I take my time (Every time I, what’s up, every time I), for your kiss, I risk what’s mine (Never fold, every time I, what’s up, every time I)/ I’d rather be with no life than without you, baby, I could never doubt you lady (Lady)/ I really like that, no halfway, I’ma meet you where you’re at, I’d rather be with no money than without you, honey/ Sun up, Sun down, Monday to Monday (Yeah, yeah), ah

I feel good, I feel blessed (Blessed, blessed), understood, no stress (No, no)/ Never get emotional at the wrong time (Time), me motions might take your for a ri-i-i-ide (Yeah)/ If you know how to drive, then baby, drive, left, right, ride the boat/ Lemme know if you a freak ’cause I gotta know, left, right, ride the boat, lemme know if you a freak ’cause I gotta know/ Reality could make you rewind

Back in May, IDK and Kaytranada unleashed their aforementioned Simple. album, which was equipped with eight tracks and just two features from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Preceding the release was their well-received lead single “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy official visuals from the project for tracks like “Breathe” and “Dog Food.”

Be sure to check out both visualizers for “Free Slime” and “Drive” down below.