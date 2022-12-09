Back in September, Ari Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Queen Space” and “Pressure.” Since its release, she has treated fans with accompanying music videos for “POF” and “Hoodie.”

Today (Dec. 9), the DMV-bred songstress returns with her latest release, a brand new cover of “My Favorite Things.” The sweet offering arrives just in time for the holidays, as the original song debuted back in 1965 during The Sound Of Music and has since been referred to as a Christmas classic. On the song, Lennox puts her special soulful twist on the lyrics:

“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens/ Brown paper packages tied up with strings, these are a few of my favorite things/ Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels, doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles/ Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings, these are a few of my favorite things/ Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes, snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes”

In related news, the “Queen Space” singer recently announced she will officially be hitting the road for her “age/sex/location Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city journey kicks off on Jan. 26 in Las Vegas and will be making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. in March.

Back in 2019, Lennox released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated editions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new “My Favorite Things” single down below.