Back in September, Ari Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Queen Space” and “Pressure.” Since its release, she has treated fans with accompanying music videos for “POF” and “Hoodie.”

Fans who have been waiting to catch a live Ari Lennox show are in luck. Yesterday (Nov. 16), the “BMO” singer officially announced she is heading out on the road for her “age/sex/location Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city journey kicks off on Jan. 26 in Las Vegas and will be making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Washington, DC in March. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com

Back in 2019, Lennox released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

Check out the full list of dates for Ari Lennox’s “age/sex/location Tour” down below.

Jan. 26 – Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 29 – Anaheim, CA

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA

Feb. 7 – Vancouver, BC

Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA

Feb. 11 – Oakland, CA

Feb. 14 – Denver, CO

Feb. 16 – San Antonio, TX

Feb. 17 – Dallas, TX

Feb. 19 – Houston, TX

Feb. 21 – Austin, TX

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA

Feb. 24 – Orlando, FL

Feb. 26 – Atlanta, GA

Feb. 27 – Charlotte, NC

March 2 – Nashville, TN

March 4 – Wallingford, CT

March 5 – Boston, MA

March 7 – Toronto, ON

March 8 – Chicago, IL

March 14 – Minneapolis, MN

March 16 – Detroit, MI

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA

March 21 – New York, NY

March 25 – Silver Spring, MD

March 28 – Washington, DC