Photo: “POF” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.05.2022

Last month, Ari Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The new body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Queen Space,” “Hoodie,” and “Pressure.”

Today (Oct. 5), the DMV-bred songstress returns with her latest offering from the project, the official music video for “POF.” Directed by Mez For Heirs, the visual is a play on the song’s title — which stands for “plenty of fish” — as it follows Lennox on her journey to find love through a series of dates. On the song, she sings about never wanting to settle:

Destined for greatness is always what my mama said, young Black woman approachin’ 30 with no lover in my bed/ Cannot settle, I got standards, NASCAR racin’ in my head, independent, not dumbin’ down everything that makes me grand/ The nerve of you to think I was gon’ sell my house to live in yours, you out your mind, I did them tours/ I picked them floors, so miss me, when you come around

Back in 2019, Lennox officially released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively. Outside of her own music, Lennox can be heard dropping standout guest hooks and verses on recent tracks like “Can’t Make U Change” by JID and “Scenic Drive” by Khalid.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new music video for “POF” down below.

