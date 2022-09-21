Photo: “POF / Waste My Time” performance screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.21.2022

Earlier this month, Ari Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated age/sex/location album. The new body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Queen Space,” “Hoodie,” and “Pressure.”

In celebration of the new project, Lennox hit the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night (Sept. 20). Looking radiant in a sparkly gown, the Washington D.C.-bred songstress commanded everyone’s full attention as she delivered stunning renditions of age/sex/location favorites. To open up the performance, she began with “POV”:

Destined for greatness is always what my mama said, young Black woman approachin’ 30 with no lover in my bed/ Cannot settle, I got standards, NASCAR racin’ in my head, independent, not dumbin’ down everything that makes me grand/ The nerve of you to think I was gon’ sell my house to live in yours, you out your mind, I did them tours/ I picked them floors, so miss me, when you come around

Back in 2019, Lennox officially released her debut LP, Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively. Outside of her own music, Lennox can be heard dropping standout guest hooks and verses on recent tracks like “Can’t Make U Change” by JID and “Scenic Drive” by Khalid.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new performance of “POF” and “Waste My Time” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omar Apollo delivers heartfelt "Tiny Desk" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  09.15.2022

Ibeyi performs "Juice of Mandarins" for "COLORS"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ari Lennox
Performances

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omar Apollo delivers heartfelt "Tiny Desk" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  09.15.2022

Ibeyi performs "Juice of Mandarins" for "COLORS"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.15.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
View More