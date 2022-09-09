Today (Sept. 9), Ari Lennox officially unveiled her highly anticipated Age/Sex/Location album. The new body of work contains appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Queen Space,” “Hoodie,” and “Pressure.”

To celebrate the new release, Lennox joined Zane Lowe on “New Music Daily” to have an in-depth discussion about the project. When asked about what it’s like to have Dreamville as her home team, Lennox delved into how grateful she is for the encouragement and love that her label constantly provides.

“It’s literally a dream,” she told Lowe. “I feel like I would’ve gotten dropped at any other label. I have a very anxious attachment style. Dreamville is just very calm, stable and secure energy environment and they’re just beautiful and they validate me. They’re so sweet and they’re so helpful, it feels like a dream. It feels like dessert all the time how much they love on me, how much they love on everybody. So sweet, so thoughtful. They’re always thinking of everyone, always. Oh my God, even more than themselves sometimes I feel like. Probably most times, just selfless human beings. So sweet.”

She then shared some words of praise for head honcho J. Cole. “We literally talk about everything and Cole’s so real. He’s going to let me know. He’s just so helpful,” she continued. “So damn helpful and he’s going to let me know if he feels maybe a way about a decision that I’m thinking about. He really helps me I feel like I have more understanding in confusing situations. He’s just great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lennox delves into the inspiration behind the title, her friendship with Summer Walker, looking up to Missy Elliott, and much more. The full conversation is available here.