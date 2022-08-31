On Sept. 9, Ari Lennox will officially unveil her highly anticipated album, Age/Sex/Location. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received previews like “Hoodie” and “Pressure,” with the latter track boasting production credits from Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, and frequent collaborator Elite.

Today (Aug. 31), she treats fans with the latest offering from the project with her new Summer Walker-assisted “Queen Space” single. On the song, the two esteemed songstresses come together to sing about holding themselves to the highest standards:

There’s one thing we should speak on, this royalty you’re seekin’/ Don’t have a problem even, uh, there’s something I am sure of, I deserve something purer, my love is a privilege (Yeah)/ I guess you can’t take confrontation, well, I ain’t got time/ It’s so good when everything going your way but what about mine?/ So don’t waste my queen space, true elevation, when I let you taste/ Let it rearrange the way you think, true elevation, when I let you taste (Don’t waste)/ Don’t waste my queen space

Lennox claimed her spot in the R&B world three years ago with the release of her debut LP Shea Butter Baby. That album was a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville members J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively. Outside of her own music, Lennox can be heard dropping standout guest hooks and verses on recent tracks like “Can’t Make U Change” by JID and “Scenic Drive” by Khalid.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new “Queen Space” single featuring Summer Walker down below.