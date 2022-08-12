Earlier this week, Ari Lennox took to Twitter to confirm that her forthcoming album is officially finished and on the way. Today (Aug. 12), the R&B favorite unveils a brand new single from the project titled “Hoodie.” The release is produced by frequent collaborator and Dreamville staple Elite and arrives paired with a music video.

Back in September, Ari Lennox blessed the masses with her single titled “Pressure,” which also sees production from Elite once again in addition to Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri. It’s been three years since Lennox liberated her debut LP Shea Butter Baby, which contained 12 songs and additional appearances from fellow Dreamville cohorts J. Cole and JID. Months later saw Lennox unveil a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw collaborations alongside Doja Cat Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

In related news, the 31-year-old artist posted an announcement on her Instagram stories and Twitter back in June sharing that she would no longer be doing shows that require her to travel by plane due to an extreme fear of flying. She added that she has been dealing with for a while and that flying on planes affects her mental health.

Lennox tied with Drake earlier this year in terms of nominations at the 2022 BET Awards with four nods apiece. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer was a contender for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year for “Pressure,” BET Her awards for “Pressure” and “Unloyal” with Summer Walker.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s brand new music video for “Hoodie” down below and keep a look out for more updates on her forthcoming album.