Ari Lennox has been applying pressure for quite some time now. These days, it is almost done effortlessly and to be honest, she has nothing else to prove to any naysayers. While a lot of people were snoozing on the Dreamville singer, her debut album Shea Butter Baby (released in 2019) was the perfect introduction for her to the world. As we get closer to the end of summer, this is the perfect time for quality R&B to thrive as we segue into the fall season. Ari has built a sturdy fan base that is expanding with each feature or release and today (Sept. 9), she blesses the people with her sophomore LP Age/Sex/Location and it for sure has all the vibes you need.

On Aug. 31, she announced her mini break from the net but didn’t leave fans high and dry. Instead, she surprised them with a five-song EP titled Away Message, which includes her Summer Walker-assisted tune “Queen Space.” “New EP to hold you over until the album, love ya,” Lennox tweeted.

That same day, J. Cole went to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message he received from Lennox. “I asked Ari what this new album means to her. I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me,” Cole wrote in an Instagram caption.

In the lengthy text to Cole, Ari mentioned how the album represents a transitional space she is currently in: “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself. It reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms. I spent so much time seeing the god and good in some abusive people. Neglecting my needs and self-worth,” Lennox wrote.

