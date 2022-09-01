Fans are celebrating J. Cole’s latest hoop dream come true.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the North Carolina native is not only blessing sports and rap fans alike as the cover star of NBA 2K23, but he is also set to make an appearance in the game as a character using the platform’s “MyCareer” mode. “NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said Cole in an official statement sharing the news.

The 37-year-old entertainer has always been vocal about his love for the game and, in recent years the “Cost Me A Lot” lyricist revisited that same passion by playing the sport professionally. His pro career initially kicked off with the Rwanda Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League in 2021. During his stint, Cole became the first musical artist to cover SLAM sports magazine solo. Previously, he compared playing the sport to his work as a musician. “When I really, really fell in love with love with rap, it was a matter of like sport,” said Cole. “I gotta operate at a high skill level and the only way you’re going to operate at a high skill level is putting in the hours.”

Although his time with the Basketball Africa League was short, Cole’s life as a baller didn’t end there. Earlier this year, he joined the Canadian Elite Basketball League team as a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars prior to his exit to embark on his “Off-Season Tour.” Fans flocked to social media to celebrate their favorite rapper turned athlete on his latest achievement. “J Cole on a 2K cover is crazy my son really made history,” wrote one Twitter user. Another added, “@JColeNC on a 2K cover man. That boy a goat.”

Check more reactions to J. Cole’s NBA 2K23 cover below.

J Cole really on the cover and in 2K. This shit is monumental 🐐 @JColeNC @NBA2K — 🦹🏾‍♂️Meso Man🦹🏾‍♂️ (@i_am_BIGD) September 1, 2022

@JColeNC on a 2k cover man. That boy a goat — Keanu (@6O9ONZ) September 1, 2022

J cole on a 2k cover is crazy my son really made history 🔥 — GR💰ND (@OsoSturdy) September 1, 2022

Cole on the cover of 2k. That’s wild 🤯🤯🤯 congratulations 🍾🍾🍾 @JColeNC — Benji(T)he(P)lug (@Ace__boogie12) September 1, 2022

gonna have to cop a hard copy of that J Cole cover 2k forsurrrrre — poetic (@Jay_Crilley) September 1, 2022

They putting J Cole on the cover of the new 2K I’m bout to get it just for that reason 😂 — Medusa (@ReallyMedusa) September 1, 2022

J Cole 2K cover lowkey nice pic.twitter.com/C05evw74ky — TJ (@TJDaMan15) September 1, 2022

Best cover I ever seen — YourboyKai (@kai_yourboy) September 1, 2022