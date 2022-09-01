Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.01.2022

Fans are celebrating J. Cole’s latest hoop dream come true.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the North Carolina native is not only blessing sports and rap fans alike as the cover star of NBA 2K23, but he is also set to make an appearance in the game as a character using the platform’s “MyCareer” mode. “NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said Cole in an official statement sharing the news.

The 37-year-old entertainer has always been vocal about his love for the game and, in recent years the “Cost Me A Lot” lyricist revisited that same passion by playing the sport professionally. His pro career initially kicked off with the Rwanda Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League in 2021. During his stint, Cole became the first musical artist to cover SLAM sports magazine solo. Previously, he compared playing the sport to his work as a musician. “When I really, really fell in love with love with rap, it was a matter of like sport,” said Cole. “I gotta operate at a high skill level and the only way you’re going to operate at a high skill level is putting in the hours.”

Although his time with the Basketball Africa League was short, Cole’s life as a baller didn’t end there. Earlier this year, he joined the Canadian Elite Basketball League team as a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars prior to his exit to embark on his “Off-Season Tour.” Fans flocked to social media to celebrate their favorite rapper turned athlete on his latest achievement. “J Cole on a 2K cover is crazy my son really made history,” wrote one Twitter user. Another added, “@JColeNC on a 2K cover man. That boy a goat.”

Check more reactions to J. Cole’s NBA 2K23 cover below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
J. Cole

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More