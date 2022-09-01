NBA 2K just got a lot more interesting. Today (Sept. 1), the franchise shared the details about the forthcoming edition of the game, revealing hip hop superstar J. Cole will grace the official cover. Dubbed the “DREAMER” edition, the forthcoming release will include a ton of upgrades, including an all-new MyCAREER experience that includes the most in-depth storyline within any 2K game ever.

To add to the excitement, NBA 2K23 will feature a dope roster of cameos, as fellow Dreamvillians like musicians Elite and Bas help MyCAREER users along their journey. The game aims to celebrate the intersection between music and basketball as players will have to also navigate their off-court career involving music, fashion, and more.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said J. Cole about the new partnership. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”

“The sheer scale, depth and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23,” added Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy at NBA 2K. “At the top of that list of talent is our first cover star who truly sits at the intersection of basketball and music. Bringing a visionary like J. Cole and DREAMER into the creative process for both the game and the soundtrack showcases the pillar of culture that NBA 2K23 has become.”

You can check out the new NBA 2K23 cover down below as well as the official MyCAREER trailer.