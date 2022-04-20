Coco Jones will always show off her ability to be a multifaceted talent. Through her busy schedule as a star in the freshly released Bel-Air show, she found time to nurture her career as a recording artist by dropping off her brand new single “Caliber” and also sharing a plethora of covers and performances along the way. “Caliber” is the first advance track from Coco’s forthcoming debut EP, which is officially set for release later this year. In the newly released accompanying visualizer, Coco Jones shows off some choreography as she slides over some smooth production by Bongo and Eric Hudson:

Pulled up to the party on my Playgirl shit, see you on my body, now we off that liquor/ I know you want more than just my conversation, wanna get in something else besides my head/ Lowkey, I can see your potential I just want to see how you handle/ Just might bend the rules if you wit’ it, highkey, you can get it so/ Get on my caliber

Coco Jones has been in headlines all throughout this year thanks to her her highly lauded role as the new Hilary Banks, cousin of Will Smith in “Bel-Air,” Peacock’s brand new re-imagination of the iconic”Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The new show premiered Feb. 13 on. In a previous conversation with REVOLT, Jones delved into how it feels for her to step into the coveted new role and what it means for her career:

“I feel like me and Hilary are one in the same because Hilary experiences a lot of opportunities that will cost her a lot of who she really is, and what she believes in and her values,” Coco recalled. “I feel like my journey of just figuring out who I am — going from child actor to young adult to adult — there’s [been] a lot of opportunities that look good, but everything that glitters isn’t gold. Me and Hilary both share that less of like, at the end of the day, nobody’s going to tell me that who I am isn’t good enough. It just reinforces the values that I’ve learned coming up and growing up in this industry that who I am and what I bring to the table is enough for the right table.”

Be sure to press play on the official visualizer for “Caliber” by Coco Jones down below.