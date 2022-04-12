A few months ago, Dreamville’s very own Lute officially unveiled is Gold Mouf debut project, 13-track body of work that boasts appearances from names like labelmates J.I.D, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy the tracks live at Dreamvillefest this past month, but now, Lute has officially returned to present another visual from the project. In the freshly released video for “Changes,” the Guerilla Mike-directed scenes serve to enhance the song’s message of being able to adapt with the times:

I wear my heart on the sleeve you only call when you need shit/ People change like the seasons I’ve been fightin’ back my demons/ Despite the blessings I’m receiving, fuck these n***as I don’t need ’em just me and a dollar got brown in my bottle/ My bitches gon’ swallow if you know what I mean the circle got smaller my money got taller/ My grandma say “watch who you put on your team, I follow my face and I pick myself up

Most recently, Lute appeared alongside his home team on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape featuring the entire Dreamville roster, hosted by the legendary DJ Drama. Lute dished out some bars on tracks like “Like Wine.”

Last year, BJ The Chicago Kid brought back his “BJ Wednesdays” series. The first offering was “Smooth,” which was closely followed by “6 Months” shortly afterwards, then finally “Making Me Mad” rounded out his EP titled Three. BJ The Chicago Kid announced he would be kicking off his “BJ Wednesdays” to help fans enjoy some tunes in the middle of the week.

Be sure to press play on Lute’s brand new music video for “Changes” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid down below.